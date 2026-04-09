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  2. All Local 301 Members - Interim Election Results for Local 301 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All Local 301 Members - Interim Election Results for Local 301 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 09, 2026

To: All Local 301 Members

Re: Interim Election Results for Local 301 Executive 


We are pleased to announce the results of the Interim Election for the vacant Member-at-Large – Equity Worker position on the Local 301 Executive.

Our new Member-at-Large – Equity Worker on the Local 301 Executive is Wightson Nyirongo.

Congratulations to our new Local Executive member and thank you to all candidates for your commitment and service to our Local.

Position

Candidates

Total Votes Cast

Number of Votes for Candidate

Number of Ballots Spoiled

Successful Candidate

Member-at-Large – Equity Worker

Wightson Nyirongo

185

68

0

Wightson Nyirongo

Miracle Obimba

67

Autumn Rebneris

48

Your complete Local 301 Executive list can be found on the BCGEU website at www.bcgeu.ca/local-301. The website will be updated shortly.

What are Members' Rights to Appeal?

In accordance to the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Constitution & Structure, PE Policy D-8, Conducting Local Elections, members have the right to appeal:

32. Members may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the chair's decision, members may appeal to the provincial executive.

33. Ballots and declaratory envelopes will be kept for 20 days after which time, provided no appeal is in process, the local executive may pass a motion to destroy the ballots.


We would like to thank all members for their participation in this important democratic process. Our union is strongest when members are engaged and ready to take action to achieve common goals.


In solidarity,
Noah Escandor, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



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