Further to our earlier announcement regarding a tentative agreement being reached between the BCGEU and South Hill Child Care Society.



We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. On Friday June 4th, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact [email protected].



Balloting will open June 4th at 8:30am. The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Monday June 7, 2021 at 5:00pm PDT.



Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends ratification of this tentative agreement, so please vote “yes”!



To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Usha Saroha, Bargaining Committee Member

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





