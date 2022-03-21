Click here to find info on COVID-19

All Local 304 Members - Local 304 Nomination for Equity Worker - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 31, 2022

The Union is in receipt of a nomination for the vacant Equity Worker executive position on the local. 

Pursuant to the Provincial Executive Policy D8 (#8), the nomination period will close three days after receipt.

If you are interested in submitting a nomination for the Equity Worker position, nominations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on  April 4, 2022.

In solidarity,

Heather Turner
Staff Representative 

Download nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP