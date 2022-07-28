Click here to find info on COVID-19

All Local 304 Members at Milieu Children and Family Services & Milieu Family Services - Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 17, 2022

Nominations are now open for stewards at Milieu. Nominations will close on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
 
New stewards are trained by the union.
 
If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact your Local Chair Tamara Peterson at [email protected].
 

The deadline for nominations is September 1, 2022 by 5:00 pm

 
The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mailed to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than September 1, 2022 by 5:00 pm.
 
** Please note only 1 nomination form is needed per nominee**
 
In solidarity

 
 
Tamara Peterson 
L304 Chair                     
 
Heather Turner
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



