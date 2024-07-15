Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Election for Local 305 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 15, 2024

The nomination period for 2nd Vice Chairperson closed on July 12, 2024. Kyla Hertslet was the successful candidate.
 
 Congratulations to Kyla!
 
Your Local Executive now consists of:

            Local Chairperson:  Kari Bëpple
            1st Vice Chairperson:  Angela Reed
            2nd Vice Chairperson:  Kyla Hertslet
            Treasurer:  Rene Cojuangco
            Recording Secretary:  Renata Saat
            Members-at-Large:  Cait Orteza
            Members-at-Large:  Celestine Moritz
            Member-at-Large (Equity):  Sharon Campbell
            Member-at-Large (Youth):  Sydney Bailey
 
The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local Elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated.
 
Any questions should be referred to the area office.

In solidarity
BCGEU Kamloops Area Office

Download PDF of notice here



