The nomination period for 2nd Vice Chairperson closed on July 12, 2024. Kyla Hertslet was the successful candidate.
Congratulations to Kyla!
Your Local Executive now consists of:
Local Chairperson: Kari Bëpple
1st Vice Chairperson: Angela Reed
2nd Vice Chairperson: Kyla Hertslet
Treasurer: Rene Cojuangco
Recording Secretary: Renata Saat
Members-at-Large: Cait Orteza
Members-at-Large: Celestine Moritz
Member-at-Large (Equity): Sharon Campbell
Member-at-Large (Youth): Sydney Bailey
The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local Elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated.
Any questions should be referred to the area office.
In solidarity
BCGEU Kamloops Area Office
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs