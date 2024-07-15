The nomination period for 2nd Vice Chairperson closed on July 12, 2024. Kyla Hertslet was the successful candidate.



Congratulations to Kyla!



Your Local Executive now consists of:



Local Chairperson: Kari Bëpple

1st Vice Chairperson: Angela Reed

2nd Vice Chairperson: Kyla Hertslet

Treasurer: Rene Cojuangco

Recording Secretary: Renata Saat

Members-at-Large: Cait Orteza

Members-at-Large: Celestine Moritz

Member-at-Large (Equity): Sharon Campbell

Member-at-Large (Youth): Sydney Bailey



The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local Elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated.



Any questions should be referred to the area office.



In solidarity

BCGEU Kamloops Area Office



Download PDF of notice here







UWU/MoveUP