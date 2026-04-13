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  2. All Local 310 BCGEU Members - Nomination Results for Local 310 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All Local 310 BCGEU Members - Nomination Results for Local 310 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 13, 2026

Nominations have now closed for an executive position on Local 310.
 
Congratulations to Tyler McDonald who was acclaimed as your Local 310 Second Vice-Chairperson!
 
Tyler joins your current Local 310 Executive Members:
 
Chairperson:                                                    Bessy Solaman
First Vice-Chairperson:                                     Christina Schindel
Recording Secretary:                                        Allan Tengco
Member-at-Large:                                            Kadesha Francis
Member-at-Large Equity Worker                        Cameka Edwards
Member-at-Large Young Worker                        Allen Fine
 
The positions below all remain vacant and are still open for nominations.

  • Member-at-Large
  • Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker

As per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
 
In solidarity
 
Grace Molnar                                                
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



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