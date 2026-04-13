Nominations have now closed for an executive position on Local 310.
Congratulations to Tyler McDonald who was acclaimed as your Local 310 Second Vice-Chairperson!
Tyler joins your current Local 310 Executive Members:
Chairperson: Bessy Solaman
First Vice-Chairperson: Christina Schindel
Recording Secretary: Allan Tengco
Member-at-Large: Kadesha Francis
Member-at-Large Equity Worker Cameka Edwards
Member-at-Large Young Worker Allen Fine
The positions below all remain vacant and are still open for nominations.
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker
As per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
In solidarity
Grace Molnar
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
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