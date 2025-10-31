Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on October 31, 2025

COMPONENT: Community Social Services

LOCAL:  Local 310

TO: All Local 310 Members

RE: SURVEY - Your Voice Matters: Help Shape a Better Workplace! 

 


Your 310 Local Executive is interested in your feedback.

We are asking all Local 310 members to please complete the following survey to assist the Local Executive in their planning of the upcoming year.

Please complete the survey by midnight on November 17, 2025.


Click here to complete the survey


In solidarity,

Bessy Solaman
Local 310 Chair


UWU/MoveUP