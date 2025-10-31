COMPONENT: Community Social Services
LOCAL: Local 310
TO: All Local 310 Members
RE: SURVEY - Your Voice Matters: Help Shape a Better Workplace!
Your 310 Local Executive is interested in your feedback.
We are asking all Local 310 members to please complete the following survey to assist the Local Executive in their planning of the upcoming year.
Please complete the survey by midnight on November 17, 2025.
Click here to complete the survey
In solidarity,
Bessy Solaman
Local 310 Chair
UWU/MoveUP
