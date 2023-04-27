The Union is pleased to announce that following Stewards have been elected at your worksite, Forensic Psychiatric Hospital:
- Kelli Keegan
- Clintson Dilag
- Angela Dallas
- Dave Morgan
Here is an updated list of Stewards at your worksite:
|
Name
|
Work Location
|
Kirsten Albrighton
|
HSP Forensic Psychiatry Services & Social Workers
|
Diane Philbrook
|
HF Forensic Rehabilitation
|
Mahen Ramdharry
|
HF Elm North & South
|
Seyoum Tekle
|
HF Elm North & South
|
Audrey Todd
|
HF Transport Patient Escort
|
Jim Wishlow
|
HF Forensic Rehabilitation
|
Kelli Keegan
|
HF Forensic Administration
|
Clintson Dilag
|
HF Forensic Dietary
|
Angela Dallas
|
HF Forensic Dietary
|
Dave Morgan
|
HF Transport Patient Escort
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your Collective Agreement, please feel free to contact your stewards.
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
