The Union is pleased to announce that following Stewards have been elected at your worksite, Forensic Psychiatric Hospital:

Kelli Keegan

Clintson Dilag

Angela Dallas

Dave Morgan

Here is an updated list of Stewards at your worksite:



Name Work Location Kirsten Albrighton HSP Forensic Psychiatry Services & Social Workers Diane Philbrook HF Forensic Rehabilitation Mahen Ramdharry HF Elm North & South Seyoum Tekle HF Elm North & South Audrey Todd HF Transport Patient Escort Jim Wishlow HF Forensic Rehabilitation Kelli Keegan HF Forensic Administration Clintson Dilag HF Forensic Dietary Angela Dallas HF Forensic Dietary Dave Morgan HF Transport Patient Escort



If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your Collective Agreement, please feel free to contact your stewards.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





