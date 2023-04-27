Click here to find info on COVID-19

All Local 403 BCGEU Members at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 03, 2023

The Union is pleased to announce that following Stewards have been elected at your worksite, Forensic Psychiatric Hospital:

  • Kelli Keegan
  • Clintson Dilag
  • Angela Dallas
  • Dave Morgan

Here is an updated list of Stewards at your worksite:
 

Name

Work Location

Kirsten Albrighton

HSP Forensic Psychiatry Services & Social Workers

Diane Philbrook

HF Forensic Rehabilitation

Mahen Ramdharry

HF Elm North & South

Seyoum Tekle

HF Elm North & South

Audrey Todd

HF Transport Patient Escort

Jim Wishlow

HF Forensic Rehabilitation

Kelli Keegan

HF Forensic Administration

Clintson Dilag

HF Forensic Dietary

Angela Dallas

HF Forensic Dietary

Dave Morgan

HF Transport Patient Escort

 
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your Collective Agreement, please feel free to contact your stewards.
 
In solidarity,
 
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative

