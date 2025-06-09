Do you want to learn new skills?

Are you a good listener and problem solver?

Do you want to help your co-workers?

Nominations are now open for 2 (two) BCGEU steward position at your worksite and will close on Monday, June 16, 2025 at 5pm.



What do stewards do?

Stewards provide support and advice to members. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication. The Union provides training to stewards.



What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.



Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. For the foreseeable future, the steward training will be provided online.



How do I become a steward?

Steward elections are informal. A union member from our workplace must nominate you using the attached Stewards Nomination Form .



If you are interested in becoming a steward, please have a co-worker fill out the attached nomination form to nominate you as a steward. You only need to be nominated once. The form must be faxed to (604) 215-1410 or emailed to the Lower Mainland Area Office to the attention of Jennifer Arnold at [email protected] no later than 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 16, 2025.



In Solidarity,



Jennifer Arnold, BCGEU Staff Representative

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 VP



Download PDF of notice here

Download Steward nomination form here

