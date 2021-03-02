Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All Local 403 Members - Reopening of Nominations for Alternate Delegates BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention June 9, 2021 - BCGEU

Published on March 02, 2021

As there were no Alternate Delegates nominated at the close of nominations on February 23, 2021, nominations are now re-opened for three (3) Alternate Delegates, on a "First Come, First Served Basis."
 
If you would like to be selected as an Alternate Delegate to attend convention, you must submit your name via email to [email protected] before 4:00 PM on Thursday March 4, 2021.
 
In solidarity,
 
 
 
Mahen Ramdharry Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Local 403 Chair Staff Representative

