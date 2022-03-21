Your collective agreement expires August 31, 2022. A bargaining committee is required to negotiate a new collective agreement. Nominations are now open for three positions on the Bargaining Committee:

Bargaining Committee Chairperson;

Two bargaining committee positions;

One alternate to the bargaining committee

The Bargaining Committee Chairperson represents all members at Valleyhaven Retirement Community, participates in bargaining and is the liaison between the union negotiator and the bargaining committee on issues leading up to negotiations. The Chairperson speaks on behalf of the union caucus and assists the negotiator with disputes and large issues.

Bargaining committee members represent the interests of bargaining unit members. Bargaining committee member's duties include: attending face to face meetings with the union bargaining committee and the Employer; communicating with bargaining unit members regarding collective bargaining and other bargaining related issues; performing research; participating in conference calls; attending meetings of the bargaining unit regarding collective bargaining; acting as deputy returning officer during votes; and other duties as they relate to the collective bargaining process.



The alternate bargaining committee member only participates in the event one of the other elected members are unable to fulfil their duties on the Committee.



Please complete the attached nomination form to indicate your willingness to be elected for Bargaining Committee Chairperson or to a position on the bargaining committee.



The Bargaining Committee Chairperson position will be confirmed prior to the bargaining committee positions.



Therefore, if you wish to run for Bargaining Committee Chairperson and are not successful, you must also be nominated for a bargaining committee position.

Completed nomination forms should be sent to the union as follows:

Nominations must be sent on the attached form;

Only one form per nominee is required;

Nomination forms and biographies should be forwarded to the Fraser Valley Area Office, Attention: Lisa Toby, fax at 604-882-5032, by email: [email protected] or by mail to 8555-198A Street, Langley V2Y 0A9.

Nomination forms must be received by 5:00 pm, June 23, 2022

In the event we receive more nominations than positions available by the deadline, an election will be held.



Also enclosed with this bulletin is a bargaining questionnaire. Please complete the questionnaire and return it along with your nomination form.



In solidarity



Anthony Davies

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF nomination form

Download PDF bargaining survey





