Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Recording Secretary

Member at Large

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: Monday, February 19th, 2024, 5:00 pm.

Nominations submitted by fax, email or mail must be received by 5:00 pm Monday, February 19th,2024.

The BCGEU nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and must be received at the area office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 19th, 2024.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Fraser Valley Area Office by fax (604-832-5032), email ([email protected]) or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





