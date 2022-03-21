This is an update from your bargaining committee regarding the ongoing negotiations with the employer.



The past week the parties met virtually for three days of bargaining. We can report that there was some progress in discussions between your bargaining committee and the employer's committee.



We are currently working our way through non-monetary proposals.



The two committees are currently looking for some dates to meet again. Once we have some dates, we will provide an update.



On another note, as you may be aware, Zenobia Wall has resigned her position at Willow Manor effective April 20, 2022. She has been a very important member of the bargaining committee. On behalf of all members, we want to thank her for the hard work and participation during the bargaining process. We wish her well in her future endeavors.



That means that Michelle Baraquel, as the alternate on the committee, will step in and take Zenobia's place.



The committee looks forward to continuing to work hard for all members at Willow Manor.



In Solidarity,



Petrina Baptist

Shannon Smith

Zenobia Wall

Kevin Hagglund



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP