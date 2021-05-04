Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 04, 2021

Please be advised that:
 
Clare Audet has retired and David Ho is new Local 405 Chairperson effective May 1, 2021.
Congratulations David!
 
 
Email address for David Ho is [email protected]
 
 
In solidarity
 
Mahen Ramdharry
Vice President, Component 4

