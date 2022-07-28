At the close of the nomination period, Local 501 now has a new 1st Vice-Chairperson. I would like to Congratulate Linden Ehrenberg-Smith for being acclaimed in this position and welcome him to Local 501.
Below is your new Local 501 Executive
|Chairperson
|Shannon Dudley
|1st Vice-Chairperson
|Linden Ehrenberg-Smith - acclaimed
|2nd Vice-Chairperson
|Vacant
|Treasurer
|Vacant
|Recording Secretary
|Vacant
|Member at Large
(3 positions available)
|Florian Ullman
|Vacant
|Vacant
|Vacant
|Young Worker
|Vacant
All vacancies will remain open until filled.
In solidarity,
Lynda Willson, Staff Representative
Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chairperson
