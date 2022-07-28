At the close of the nomination period, Local 501 now has a new 1st Vice-Chairperson. I would like to Congratulate Linden Ehrenberg-Smith for being acclaimed in this position and welcome him to Local 501.

Below is your new Local 501 Executive

Chairperson Shannon Dudley 1st Vice-Chairperson Linden Ehrenberg-Smith - acclaimed 2nd Vice-Chairperson Vacant Treasurer Vacant Recording Secretary Vacant Member at Large

(3 positions available) Florian Ullman Vacant Vacant Vacant Young Worker Vacant

All vacancies will remain open until filled.

In solidarity,

Lynda Willson, Staff Representative

Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chairperson



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP