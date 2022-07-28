Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 07, 2022

At the close of the nomination period, Local 501 now has a new 1st Vice-Chairperson. I would like to Congratulate Linden Ehrenberg-Smith for being acclaimed in this position and welcome him to Local 501.

 

Below is your new Local 501 Executive

 

Chairperson Shannon Dudley  
1st Vice-Chairperson Linden Ehrenberg-Smith - acclaimed  
2nd Vice-Chairperson Vacant  
Treasurer Vacant  
Recording Secretary Vacant  
Member at Large
 (3 positions available)		 Florian Ullman Vacant
  Vacant Vacant
Young Worker Vacant  

 

All vacancies will remain open until filled.

 

In solidarity,

Lynda Willson, Staff Representative

Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chairperson


Download PDF of notice here 

