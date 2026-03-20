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  2. All Local 601, 1201 & 2001 BCGEU Stewards at The Royal BC Museum - Announcement – Change of Staff Representative - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All Local 601, 1201 & 2001 BCGEU Stewards at The Royal BC Museum - Announcement – Change of Staff Representative - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 20, 2026

To: All Local 601, 1201 & 2001 BCGEU Stewards at The Royal BC Museum

Re: Announcement – Change of Staff Representative 


To the wonderful stewards I have worked with:

I have truly enjoyed serving as your BCGEU Staff Representative over the past few years.

I am writing to share that my caseload is changing. Effective April 7, 2026, Jenny Ewing will be taking over Local 601, 1201 and 2001 on a temporary basis until the position is filled permanently. If you haven't met Jenny yet, she is an exceptional Staff Representative, and I am confident you will enjoy working with her.
You can reach her at [email protected]. I deeply appreciate the passion and dedication you show while advocating for our members. It has been a privilege working with you all, and I wish you the very best.

In solidarity

Amēna Cleveland
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



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