All Local 604 Members at Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction at 45540 Yale Road, Chilliwack - Steward Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 17, 2022

Please be advised that Maggy Baxter has been acclaimed into the position of Steward with the Ministry of Social Development & Poverty Reduction located at 45540 Yale Road in Chilliwack.
 
We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.
 
Congratulations Maggy.
 

 
 
Andrea Mitchell                                                                 Kevin Hagglund
Local 604 Chair                                                                 Staff Representative

