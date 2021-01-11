 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. All Local 604 Members at NTT Data - Steward Nomination Results - BCGEU

All Local 604 Members at NTT Data - Steward Nomination Results - BCGEU

Published on January 11, 2021

Please be advised that Kazim Emsiem has been acclaimed into the position of Steward with NTT Data located at Surrey Memorial Hospital – 13750 96 Ave Surrey.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

 

Congratulations and welcome Kazim.

 

Harbinder Gill             Kevin Hagglund
L604 Chair                 Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP