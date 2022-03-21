Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All Local 612 Members - General Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All Local 612 Members - General Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 25, 2022

 

LOCAL: All Local 612 Members
DATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
TIME: 6:00pm
PLACE: ZOOM

 

GENERAL MEETING AGENDA

  1. Call to order
  2. Roll Call
  3. First Nations Land Acknowledgement
  4. Additions to the Agenda
  5. Adoption of past minutes
  6. Business arising from minutes
  7. Local Exec Report
  8. New Business
      a. Steward Recruitment
      b. Steward Networking
      c. CCC events/requests
  9.  Staff Report
  10. Adjournment

 

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87360776880?pwd=bHUxaG1EWGp1M0VLQW5wdkN0eGk4UT09

Meeting ID: 873 6077 6880
Passcode: 064765
One tap mobile
+14388097799,,87360776880# Canada
+15873281099,,87360776880# Canada

Dial by your location
+1 778 907 2071 Canada
Meeting ID: 873 6077 6880
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kblfN0cThB


Download PDF of notice here