To: All Local 703 BCGEU Members

Re: Nominations for Local 703 Executive By-Election



There are four vacancies on the Local 703 Executive for the following positions:

Chairperson

Member at Large (2 positions)

Member at Large – Young Worker

The successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term (2024 – 2027).



Completed nomination forms must be received by the Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2026 . Nomination forms may be submitted to the Area Office by fax (604-215-1410) or by email ([email protected]).



Should an election be required for a position, candidates have the right to submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one business day of the close of nominations.



In solidarity,



Joanna Lord – Vice President Component 7

Kike Ayantayo – Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here



