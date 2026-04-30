To: All Local 703 BCGEU Members
Re: Nominations for Local 703 Executive By-Election
There are four vacancies on the Local 703 Executive for the following positions:
- Chairperson
- Member at Large (2 positions)
- Member at Large – Young Worker
The successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term (2024 – 2027).
Completed nomination forms must be received by the Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Nomination forms may be submitted to the Area Office by fax (604-215-1410) or by email ([email protected]).
Should an election be required for a position, candidates have the right to submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one business day of the close of nominations.
In solidarity,
Joanna Lord – Vice President Component 7
Kike Ayantayo – Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download Nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
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