All Local 704 BCGEU Members at Tsawwassen Independent School Society aka Southpointe Academy - Bargaining Committee Results - BCGEU
Published on April 09, 2021
Nominations have now closed for bargaining committee at Southpointe Academy and we are pleased to announce the following members have been acclaimed and will represent you in the upcoming round of negotiations:
Liping Wu
Michaela Staller
Stuart O'Leary
Your committee will be meeting soon to review issues and develop proposals prior to meeting with the employer.
Thank you to those who have submitted bargaining surveys, the Committee will be using the information provided in these surveys to develop proposals and guide them during the bargaining process.
We will keep you updated throughout the bargaining process. Bulletins will be sent by email to those members who have registered their emails with the union and will be posted at your worksite and on the union's website.
To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee.
Congratulations to Liping, Michaela and Stuart and thank you to all who took part in this process.