Nominations for Local 710, School District 59 Stewards closed on March 2, 2026.



The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:



Wendy Bradley Kyle Krauskopf



They now join the following previously elected stewards: Erin Buckley, Marsha Dufresne, Rhonda Fields, Linda Holloway, Debbie Klemmer, Sheena Lundgard, Patricia Tetz, Denise Tibbetts, Pauline Walker, Deanna Walsh, and Jennifer Waldern, along with Local 710 Chair, Tanya Boyd in representing workers in Local 710.



Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



In solidarity,





Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



