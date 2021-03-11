Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 11, 2021

Nominations closed for 1 steward position on February 22, 2021.
 
We are pleased to announce that Ari Inawati has been acclaimed as the new steward at Barberry Lodge.
 
Please join us in wishing Ari well in their new position.
 
In solidarity
 
Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

