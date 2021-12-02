Nominations for election of Shop Steward at BC Centre for Ability Association in Local 803 closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5:00pm.
We are pleased to announce that Angela Wu and Joanna Milinkovic have been acclaimed for the position of Steward for your worksite.
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
In solidarity
Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.