Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All Local 803 BCGEU Members at Elizabeth Bagshaw Society - Nominations for 2 Shop Stewards - BCGEU

All Local 803 BCGEU Members at Elizabeth Bagshaw Society - Nominations for 2 Shop Stewards - BCGEU

Published on May 18, 2021

Nominations have closed for two (2) steward positions on Wednesday May 13, 2021.
 
We are pleased to announce that Doris Santic has been acclaimed as the new steward at Elizabeth Bagshaw Society
 
Please join us in wishing Doris well in their new position.
 
In solidarity
 
Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP