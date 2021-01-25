 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on January 25, 2021

Great news! We have received four nominations for a shop steward at the Walton Hotel and will be running an election.

The nominees are:

  • Rick Branston
  • Muhammad Humed
  • Stuart Micheal
  • Sara Black

Elections will close at 5:00PM, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Votes will be collected by Matt Prior at the Walton Hotel site, and the successful candidate will be announced after a vote.

 

In solidarity

 

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

