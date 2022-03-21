Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 11, 2022

 

Representatives from the Union are meeting with representatives from HEABC to discuss the classifications issues and are working towards a potential resolution as expeditiously as possible.
 
We appreciate your continued patience while the Union and HEABC continue to discuss these matters. We will keep the membership informed of any significant developments.
 
In Solidarity,
 
Romeena Sidhu
BCGEU Staff Representative

