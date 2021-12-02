Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 23, 2021

Nominations for election of Shop Steward at Pacifica Treatment Centre in Local 803 closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5:00pm.
 
We are pleased to announce that Stephen Hamm has been acclaimed for the position of Steward for your worksite.
 
Please join us in welcoming Stephen in the role as worksite Steward!
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process. 

 
In solidarity
 
Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative

