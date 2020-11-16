 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
All Local 803 Members - General Meeting - BCGEU

Published on November 16, 2020

COMPONENT: 8 – Community Health Services
LOCAL: 803
DATE: Thursday, November 19, 2020
TIME: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
ZOOM: Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92982177453?pwd=WWlTTVAzaEVEZUwvUDQ1MS95YmxSdz09

Meeting ID: 929 8217 7453
Passcode: 057615
Local Number: +1 778 907 2071 Canada

AGENDA

  • CHWs Transition
  • Municipal Pension Plan
  • Schedulers
  • COVID-19
  • Update on Table Items
  • Update on Mental Health Workers
  • Update on Scheduling Table
  • Draft Review - Talk About Changes, MOAs

To RSVP, please register by clicking the link below:

http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_803_general_meeting_0fmt0lglannjidslg433ia 

 

In solidarity,

 

Katie Smith, Staff Representative
Masoud Aminzavvar, Chairperson, Local 803

 

On behalf of the Local 803 Executive, we look forward to seeing you online!


