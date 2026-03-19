To: All Local 810 BCGEU Members
Re: Nomination Results for Local 810 Executive
Nominations have now closed for an executive position on Local 810.
Congratulations to Carrie Lessing who was acclaimed as your Local 810 Chairperson!
Carrie joins your current Local 810 Executive Members:
1st Vice Chairperson: Carrie Wilson
2nd Vice Chairperson: Karen Wargovcsik
The positions below all remain vacant and are still open for nominations.
- Recording Secretary
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large Equity Worker
- Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker
- Member-at-Large Young Worker
As per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
In solidarity
Grace Molnar
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
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