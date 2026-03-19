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All Local 810 BCGEU Members - Nomination Results for Local 810 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 19, 2026

To: All Local 810 BCGEU Members

Re: Nomination Results for Local 810 Executive 


Nominations have now closed for an executive position on Local 810.

Congratulations to Carrie Lessing who was acclaimed as your Local 810 Chairperson!

Carrie joins your current Local 810 Executive Members:

       1st Vice Chairperson: Carrie Wilson
       2nd Vice Chairperson: Karen Wargovcsik

The positions below all remain vacant and are still open for nominations.

  • Recording Secretary
  • Member-at-Large
  • Member-at-Large Equity Worker
  • Member-at-Large Indigenous Worker
  • Member-at-Large Young Worker

As per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.


 
In solidarity
 
Grace Molnar
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



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