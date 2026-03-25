To: All Local BCGEU Members, Local 1310
Re: Nomination Results for Local 1310 Stewards
Nominations for Local 1310 Steward closed on March 20, 2026.
The following is your newly acclaimed Steward:
Claudene Shaver
They now join the following previously elected Local 1310 Chair, Sharon Campbell in representing workers in Local 1310.
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
In solidarity
Grace Molnar
Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
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