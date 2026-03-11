Dear BCGEU,

Nominations will soon be open for two positions on the Component 4 executive:

Equity and diversity worker (1 position)

Young worker (1 position)

If you are a young worker or an equity and diversity worker, you are eligible to run for these positions. If you are a young worker or an equity and diversity worker, you are also eligible to vote in this election. Please let us know by clicking below:

Election Survey

In order to vote or run for a position, you must let us know by 4PM on March 25 whether you are a young worker or an equity and diversity worker by clicking the link to the survey. The call for nominations will be held open between March 30 and April 14, with an election period to follow, if needed.

Young workers are those who are 29 years of age or younger. Equity and diversity workers must identify as belonging to one or more of the following:

Workers of colour

Workers with disabilities

2SLGBTQIA+ workers

Indigenous, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis workers

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, Vice-President Component 4 – Health Services