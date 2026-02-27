Provincial Budget Analysis Report



Dear members,



As you may know, the B.C. government tabled its annual budget last week. While this budget does not include the most severe cuts many had feared, it effectively cuts spending in important areas such as housing, childcare and the public sector.

The BCGEU Research Department has put together a budget analysis to help you understand what this budget means for you and your family.

We believe the work needed for fiscal health is clear: right-size management to front-line worker ratios, bring contracts back into government where appropriate, create procurement strategies on large projects that produce value for the public, and match capital spending plans with workforce planning through the creation of an economic development plan.

Cutting public services during economic strain risks deeper economic instability and higher long-term costs. Healthcare, education, childcare, public safety, and public administration enable people to work, businesses to operate, and communities to grow. A strong public sector is what allows the private sector to function efficiently and competitively.

Read the full analysis below:

Read More

Government has indicated they will cut jobs in the public sector and we have been clear that these cuts must not come from core, front-line workers and instead should address the increase in non-unionized management staff. We know that layoffs through attrition have already negatively impacted frontline services and we continue to advocate reversing this trend.



In solidarity,

Paul Finch, President

BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP