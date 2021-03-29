Click here to find info on COVID-19

All Members at Kitsilano Area Childcare Society, Local 303 - Tentative Agreement Ratified - BCGEU

Published on March 29, 2021

This is to advise you that the members at Kitsilano Area Childcare Society have ratified the tentative agreement.
 
The Union and the Employer will now work on drafting the revised collective agreement for signing by the parties. Once the new collective agreement has been signed, we will provide copies to the Steward at Kitsilano Area Childcare Society.
 
I would like to acknowledge the very valuable input, contributions, and advocacy that the Bargaining Committee provided in our bargaining caucuses and at the bargaining table with the Employer. The Union Bargaining Committee very much appreciates and thanks you for your support. 
 
 
In solidarity
Janet Lim, Bargaining Committee Member
Maya Wilson, Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Buss, Staff Representative

