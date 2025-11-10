Please note: This strike authorization vote is for Community Bargaining Association (CBA) members only. If you're a nurse or clinician at this worksite, please disregard this email.

You've become part of the Community Bargaining Association (CBA) at a crucial time in our fight for fairness and respect in community health.

Since March, the CBA Bargaining Committee has been meeting with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) and the provincial government. Despite nearly 20 days of negotiations, we have not seen meaningful progress on the key priorities identified by members. As a result, talks reached an impasse on October 3, 2025.

🗳 Voting for your worksite opens: Monday, November 10 at noon (PST)

🗳 All voting closes: Thursday November 27 at noon (PST)

On November 10, watch your inbox for an email with your online ballot to vote.

Voting will be done online through Simply Voting, an independent and neutral third party. Individual responses will not be released, only aggregate results will be shared.

When you receive your ballot on Monday, please read and follow the voting instructions contained in the email carefully and answer the question on the ballot by selecting one of the two choices provided:

Once you have made your choice and submitted your vote it cannot be changed.

Vote YES to authorize a strike

A strong "YES" vote sends a clear message to our employer: we are united, we are serious, and we are ready to fight for the fairness, stability and respect we need in our next collective agreement.

Our priorities are clear:

Fair funding for our benefits. Just like the FBA, our benefit trust deserves full funding retroactive to 2021.

Fair access to overtime. We want to see the expansion of overtime by seniority to ensure overtime opportunities are allocated fairly, curtailing assignments offered by convenience or through personal relationships.

Protecting against 'gig work' scheduling. CHWs deserve the same security of fixed shifts and breaks that other health care workers have had for decades. We need protections to ensure employers cannot return to the precarious scheduling practices CHWs endured for 30 years.

Equal pay for equal work. Wages, shift premiums, vacation, and other monetary entitlements must be brought up to the same level as other HEABC health care workers doing the same work, ensuring fairness and equity across the sector.

Remember: a positive strike vote does not automatically mean a strike will happen. It is a powerful tool to help us negotiate the agreement we all deserve.

If you have questions about how we reached impasse or why a strong "YES" vote is so important, join members of your bargaining committee at any of the following sessions.

All times in Pacific Time

💻 Zoom Sessions

Saturday, Nov 15 – 12:00 p.m.

– 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov 20 – 12:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Refer to email sent for Zoom information.

☎ Telephone Townhall

Wednesday, Nov 12 – 12:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. We'll call every member covered under the CBA collective agreement that we have a phone number for. When you get called, just stay on the line - you'll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to Member Portal and make sure we have your current home or personal cell phone number. We would like to remind you that you can't use your employer's email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.

On October 26, the BCGEU reached a tentative agreement with the provincial government for public service workers. We applaud fellow BCGEU members for their strength and unity throughout their eight-week strike. The gains they achieved pave the way for meaningful improvements at our own bargaining table.

It's critical that our union has your current personal contact information so you can participate in the strike vote and stay informed. Please log in to the BCGEU Member Portal and click "Manage Contact Info" to confirm your personal email and phone number are up to date. Encourage your co-workers to do the same – especially if they aren't receiving union emails.

This strike vote is our opportunity to stand up for what's right - fair pay, fair treatment, and real respect for the work we do. Together, we'll show the employer that community health workers across the province are united and ready to fight for the agreement we deserve.

🗳 Don't forget to check your personal email on November 10 for your online ballot – voting closes on November 27 at 12:00 noon (PST).

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Treasurer of Component 8, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelly Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative