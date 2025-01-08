We've prepared a summary of the highlights of our tentative agreement with Protrans. We'll be sending out a document later this week that includes all the changes to the collective agreement.





View the highlights here





Be sure to join us at the drop-in meetings on Friday and Saturday this week to get more info about the tentative agreement and ask questions.



Friday, January 10, 12PM – 8PM

Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel

7551 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC



Saturday, January 11, 12PM – 8PM

Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel

7551 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC



Voting Information



Next Saturday evening, we will email you a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. and will close on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

The voting credential will be emailed to you from [email protected]. Please add this email address as a contact or approved sender in your email client-this will help ensure the credential is delivered to your inbox.



If you didn't receive this bulletin by email, we may not have your email address. If we don't have your email address you won't receive a ballot. Please visit my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for the member portal to receive emails and your ballot.



See you at the ratification meetings!



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee,



Shant Khachadur, Bargaining Committee Member

Kirsten Campbell, Bargaining Committee Member

Tarvinder Gidda, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Doiron, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP