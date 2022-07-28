Click here to find info on COVID-19

All Members at River Rock - News on Bargaining – Collective Agreement Rejected - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 04, 2022

Please be advised that the tentative collective agreement was rejected by 52% of the members who voted.


The bargaining committee will be convening a meeting in the near future and provide you with further details on next steps.

In solidarity,

 

Your Bargaining Committee

