The BCGEU and Sherwood House are pleased to confirm the 2024 – 2027 Collective Agreement has been finalized. Both parties are pleased with the results we were able to achieve together this round of bargaining. Attached is the newly signed Collective Agreement that expires March 31, 2027, and it can also be found on the BCGEU website with other Collective Agreements https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/.
In solidarity
Vegas Dargatz, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Christine Elzinga, Bargaining Committee Member
Amēna Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative
