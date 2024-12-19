Please be aware Collective Bargaining with your employer will begin later in the New Year and preparations will begin in January. The first step will be a call for nominations for the bargaining committee; an election will be conducted should the number of nominees letting their name stand exceed the number of positions open. Keep an eye out for the bulletin.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett, Senior Negotiations Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP