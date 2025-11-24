⏰ Deadline to get credentials

Dear Members,

This morning you should have received an email with your ballot and voting credential in your personal email inbox from [email protected] . Can't find the email? Follow these steps:

Step 1: Check your spam/junk folder. The email with your voting credentials will come from [email protected] .

The email with your voting credentials will come from . Step 2: Reach out to the BCGEU strike vote support team by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-833-833-3297.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: The deadline to request voting credentials is Wednesday, November 26 at 10:00 a.m. (PST). If you did not receive your credentials, please follow the instructions above.

This strike vote is an opportunity for supportive housing workers and women's transition housing workers to put your collective weight behind bargaining proposals that represent significant improvements to your compensation and working conditions. With a YES vote you'll be showing support for shift differentials and better vacation, among other gains.

Visit supportivehousing.bcgeu.ca and scroll down to the second FAQ for all information related to the current CBA agreement, what's at stake with the strike vote (i.e. the bargaining proposals that directly affect supportive housing workers), and the big-picture vision for the sector.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Treasurer of Component 8, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 801

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative