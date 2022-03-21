Congratulations friends! After a long round of bargaining, I can confirm that both the Employer and the members at Trafalgar Out of School Care Society have ratified the tentative agreement. The members in fact voted 100% in favour of ratification!



Your Union and the Employer will now work on drafting the revised collective agreement for signing by the parties. Once the new collective agreement has been signed, we will provide copies to the Stewards.



I would like to acknowledge the incredible effort and advocacy of your Bargaining Committee – Stephanie and Zoey have been absolute heroes through this long process. I'd also like to recognise that each and every one of you members at Trafalgar have also provided invaluable support and feedback during this session and we very much appreciate and thank you!



In solidarity



Stephanie Baker, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoey Tsai, Bargaining Committee Member

Megan McKinney, Regional Coordinator



