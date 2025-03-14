The CBA Bargaining Committee met for six days over the past two weeks with the Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC) to begin the process of renewing our collective agreement.

We have tabled substantial proposal packages related to non-monetary items and health and safety. We have been able to reach agreement on a number of administrative changes to the agreement and are actively working on dozens of other proposals.

Your desire for fair wages, benefit improvements, and mental health supports remains our focus along with general parity with other health care workers.

We are scheduled to meet again with HEABC in the first week of April and we will continue to update you as this process unfolds.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

PS. Our union is closely monitoring the evolving economic landscape and its impact on members and bargaining conditions. As part of that, the BCGEU recently completed a detailed analysis of the provincial budget. Click here to read our union's take on the B.C. budget and what it means for members.





UWU/MoveUP