CBA agreement ratified with 91% support

Dear Members,



Community Bargaining Association (CBA) members have voted by more than 91% to ratify a new collective agreement with the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC). Please see vote totals below:

BCGEU – BC General Employees’ Union CBA constituent unions (total) Eligible voters: 16,455 Voted: 6,254 Turnout: 38.01% Yes: 5,794 No: 460 Spoiled: 0 Yes percentage: 92.64% No percentage: 7.36% Eligible voters: 27,609 Voted: 10,787 Turnout: 39.07% Yes: 9,837 No: 950 Spoiled: 0 Yes percentage: 91.19% No percentage: 8.81%

This is a strong result and a major win for community health workers across B.C.

The four-year, inflation-fighting agreement delivers substantial gains in the areas members identified as priorities, including annual wage increases of 3% per year and low wage redress funding that will mean most members will earn about 13% more by the end of the agreement than they do today. To get a clearer picture of what this means for you, please use the wage calculator here: https://cba.bcgeu.ca/

The agreement is retroactive to April 1, 2025, and is in effect until March 31, 2029.

Now that members have ratified the agreement, the next step is ratification by HEABC employers, which is expected to take place at the beginning of April. After that, your elected leadership will begin working with the other constituent unions of the CBA to implement the new provisions.

Please note the employer controls the timing of retroactive pay, but our union will advocate for it to be paid out as quickly as possible. You can also find more information on our bargaining hub here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/community_health

This agreement was won through solidarity. It was made possible by the strength members showed throughout bargaining, by a powerful strike vote, and by the determination of community health workers to stand together and fight for improvements. Because members stayed united and engaged, this round of bargaining delivered real progress on the priorities that mattered most.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

Scott De Long, Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services

Charmaine Fines, Local 802

David Fox, Local 801

Florentina Kelly, Local 803

Shelley Einarson, Local 804

Melanie Mason, Local 809

Jeremy Williams, Local 803

Kate Banky, Local 301

Richard Tones, BCGEU Staff Representative

Kate Smith, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP