⚠️ Deadline to get credentials today, voting closes tomorrow at noon

Dear Members,



Have questions about the CBA tentative agreement? There are two more Zoom sessions today at 12:00 p.m. (noon) and at 6:00 p.m. (PST). Join us using the link below:

🔗 Join Zoom Session

Meeting ID: Refer to email sent

Passcode: Refer to email sent

🗳 Voting closes tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Your voting credentials were sent to your personal email address. If you have not yet voted, please look for an email from [email protected]. If you can't find it, check your spam or junk folder. If it is still missing, contact your BCGEU area office to confirm the personal email address we have on file is correct.

If you are experiencing technical issues with your digital ballot or have trouble accessing your voting credentials, please contact your local area office for support: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

⚠️ IMPORTANT: The deadline to request voting credentials is today at 5:00 p.m. (PST). You should have received your credentials automatically, but if you did not, please contact your area office – details can be found at the link above – before 5:00 p.m. today.

Your bargaining committee fought hard to achieve the tentative agreement we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend a YES vote to accept it. We encourage every member to take part in this important decision.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP