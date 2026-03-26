Recruitment and retention incentive program extended to September 30, 2026

The Provincial Recruitment and Retention Incentives (PRRI) program for health professionals in rural communities is being extended once again by the B.C. Ministry of Health. The program will continue until September 30, 2026, for the 76 communities it applies to across the province.



The Provincial Rural Retention Initiative (PRRI) provides health professionals with quarterly retention payments where they are most critically needed to address long-standing shortages. The program provides recruitment incentives of up to $8,000 per year or $2,000 per quarter for health professionals working in regular positions – new and current – for work done in these communities between April 1, 2024 to September 30, 2026.

For a full list of the communities covered by PRRI, click here (please note that Trail and Oliver are not listed but are included). By providing this incentive, the program aims to encourage new and current health professionals to move to rural and remote communities.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the following recruitment incentives will also continue to be offered until September 30, 2026:

The GoHealth BC Recruitment and Retention Initiative, which offers up to $10,000 in signing bonus with a 12-month travel work commitment. The program aims to draw professionals from out of province and/or country, out of private agency work, and to bring retired professionals back into the system.

The Rural and Remote Recruitment Initiative (RRRI) provides a recruitment incentive payment of up to $30,000 to new health professionals starting careers in professions facing severe shortage. Due to higher vacancy rates and more complex challenges, eligible vacancies identified in rural and remote communities in Northern Health are eligible for $30,000 incentive payments (prorated based on FTE of the eligible vacancy). Workers who are recruited into eligible vacancies identified outside of Northern Health are eligible for up to $20,000 incentive payments (prorated based on FTE of the eligible vacancy). The health professional must remain employed in the regular, priority occupation position in that community for a period of 24 months, failing which the employer will recover the incentive payment made on a pro-rata basis. Note that members already working in these areas or currently working in remote communities and moving to another remote community are not eligible.

The urban and metro Recruitment Incentive for Difficult to Fill Vacancies provides new health professionals with a recruitment incentive of up to $15,000 with a 24-month work commitment. The program aims to draw professionals from out of province and/or country, out of private agency work, offers an opportunity to recruit existing casuals into regular positions, and bring retired professionals back into the system.



Some of the initiatives can be combined but cannot exceed the Recruitment Incentive – Rural and Remote maximum amounts above. For example, a worker who has received a GoHealth BC Recruitment Incentive and who is subsequently employed in a regular vacancy eligible for the Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive may also receive a Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive payment, but the combined total of these payments will be limited to the maximum Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive that is available within the area (i.e. $30,000 within an eligible Northern Health community, or $20,000 in an eligible community outside of Northern Health).



If you have questions, please contact your shop steward.





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