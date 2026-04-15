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  2. All members covered under the public service main agreement  - Policy grievance filed on "laterally restricted” job competitions - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All members covered under the public service main agreement  - Policy grievance filed on "laterally restricted” job competitions - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 15, 2026

Policy grievance filed on "laterally restricted" job competitions 

 

Our union has filed a policy grievance challenging your employer's policy prioritizing lateral movement for job competitions. 

On February 17, 2026, head of the BC Public Service Shannon Salter issued a message regarding a plan to reduce the size of B.C.'s broader public sector by "prioritizing lateral movement." 

However, by prioritizing lateral movement, your employer is limiting employment, development, and advancement within the public service for reasons unrelated to potential applicants' abilities to do the job. 

Specifically, we believe this policy contravenes Article 33 Employment Equity and Article 12.3 Selection Procedures of the collective agreement. The policy also circumvents Article 13 Layoff and Recall. 

By filing a policy grievance, our intent is for the employer to withdraw this policy. Members who have been impacted by a laterally restricted competition may wish to consider filing a grievance. We will keep you updated as this matter progresses. 
 

 

In solidarity, 

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair 
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer 
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President 
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President 
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President 
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative 
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President 
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President 
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative 
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff 



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