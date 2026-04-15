Policy grievance filed on "laterally restricted" job competitions
Our union has filed a policy grievance challenging your employer's policy prioritizing lateral movement for job competitions.
On February 17, 2026, head of the BC Public Service Shannon Salter issued a message regarding a plan to reduce the size of B.C.'s broader public sector by "prioritizing lateral movement."
However, by prioritizing lateral movement, your employer is limiting employment, development, and advancement within the public service for reasons unrelated to potential applicants' abilities to do the job.
Specifically, we believe this policy contravenes Article 33 Employment Equity and Article 12.3 Selection Procedures of the collective agreement. The policy also circumvents Article 13 Layoff and Recall.
By filing a policy grievance, our intent is for the employer to withdraw this policy. Members who have been impacted by a laterally restricted competition may wish to consider filing a grievance. We will keep you updated as this matter progresses.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
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