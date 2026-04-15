Policy grievance filed on "laterally restricted" job competitions

Our union has filed a policy grievance challenging your employer's policy prioritizing lateral movement for job competitions.

On February 17, 2026, head of the BC Public Service Shannon Salter issued a message regarding a plan to reduce the size of B.C.'s broader public sector by "prioritizing lateral movement."

However, by prioritizing lateral movement, your employer is limiting employment, development, and advancement within the public service for reasons unrelated to potential applicants' abilities to do the job.

Specifically, we believe this policy contravenes Article 33 Employment Equity and Article 12.3 Selection Procedures of the collective agreement. The policy also circumvents Article 13 Layoff and Recall.

By filing a policy grievance, our intent is for the employer to withdraw this policy. Members who have been impacted by a laterally restricted competition may wish to consider filing a grievance. We will keep you updated as this matter progresses.



In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP