The next Joint Labour Management committee (JLM) meeting will be held on April 28, 2022. These meetings are an opportunity for us to meet with management to get answers and work through differences that are not grievable, in between rounds of bargaining.

If you have an issue you would like to put forward, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or by letting one of your committee members know by April 21, 2022.

In solidarity

JLM Committee

Joe Pelltier

Murray Wallach

Trevor Butcher

Sarah Maglio, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





