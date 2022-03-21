Click here to find info on COVID-19

All Members Employed with Emcon SA-12 - Request for JLM Agenda Items for April 28, 2022 Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 14, 2022

The next Joint Labour Management committee (JLM) meeting will be held on April 28, 2022. These meetings are an opportunity for us to meet with management to get answers and work through differences that are not grievable, in between rounds of bargaining.

If you have an issue you would like to put forward, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or by letting one of your committee members know by April 21, 2022.

 

In solidarity

JLM Committee

Joe Pelltier
Murray Wallach
Trevor Butcher
Sarah Maglio, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here