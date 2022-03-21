The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
All Members Employed with Emcon SA-12 - Request for JLM Agenda Items for April 28, 2022 Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on April 14, 2022
The next Joint Labour Management committee (JLM) meeting will be held on April 28, 2022. These meetings are an opportunity for us to meet with management to get answers and work through differences that are not grievable, in between rounds of bargaining.
If you have an issue you would like to put forward, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or by letting one of your committee members know by April 21, 2022.
In solidarity
JLM Committee
Joe Pelltier Murray Wallach Trevor Butcher Sarah Maglio, Staff Representative
