All Members Employed with Mainroad SA11 - Request for JLM Agenda Items for April 26, 2022 Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 14, 2022

The next Joint Labour Management committee (JLM) meeting will be held on April 26, 2022 (the April 6th meeting previously scheduled was cancelled). These meetings are an opportunity for us to meet with management to get answers and work through differences that are not grievable, in between rounds of bargaining.
 
If you have an issue you would like to put forward, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or by letting one of your committee members know by April 19, 2022.
 
 
In solidarity
 

JLM Committee:
Joe Pendry
Rob Bishop
Lawrence Whyte
Sarah Maglio, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



