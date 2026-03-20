Update on Changes to Liquor Distribution in B.C.

Dear Members,

The Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) recently informed members at distribution centres about concerning changes planned for liquor distribution in B.C.

These changes would allow eligible B.C. manufacturers to directly deliver certain packaged refreshment beverages, instead of going through the LDB. While this only applies to certain B.C. producers, in effect, this shifts part of the distribution process away from the public system and into private hands.

We are deeply disappointed that government is moving ahead with this misguided approach. Not only does it undermine the work of BCGEU members at LDB warehouses, but it also threatens B.C.'s successful public distribution model which brings in billions of dollars of public revenue.

Our union was not consulted about these changes. This lack of consultation is unacceptable and disrespectful, particularly given the critical role BCGEU members play in ensuring the safe and efficient distribution of liquor across the province.

We know members have immediate concerns about how this decision may affect hours of work, staffing levels, and overall job security at distribution centres. Please know that we are actively seeking more information and will continue to raise these concerns with the employer and government.

We will continue to strongly advocate against this decision and any future attempts to privatize liquor distribution in B.C. Protecting public distribution and defending our members' work remains a top priority. We will keep you informed as we learn more and as our response develops.

In solidarity,

Kusam Doal

BCGEU Component 5 Vice President





UWU/MoveUP