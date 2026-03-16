Reminder: Limits on short-term sick note requests in B.C.

In B.C., employers cannot require a sick note for the first two health-related absences of five days or less in a calendar year.

That means if you are off sick with a short-term illness, your employer cannot demand a doctor's note for those first two qualifying absences.

Since the new rules first took effect in fall 2025, this has been a welcome change for workers and for health care providers. Our union pushed for this for years, and we have long supported efforts to reduce the unnecessary burden sick notes place on doctors and nurse practitioners. The Canadian Medical Association estimated that B.C. doctors wrote about 1.6 million sick notes in 2024 alone.

Put simply: when you are sick, your focus should be on rest and recovery - not scrambling to get a medical appointment just to obtain paperwork.

This change also helps reduce the spread of illness by allowing workers with common short-term illnesses, like colds and flus, to stay home and get better.

For more information, click here to view the Employment Standards Branch website and related updates.





UWU/MoveUP